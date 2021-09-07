South Korea Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Losses

The South Korea stock market on Tuesday ended the modest two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 30 points or 0.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,185-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation, thanks to sliding crude oil prices and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financials and auto and stocks were mitigated by support from the chemical companies.

For the day, the index sank 15.91 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 3,187.42 after trading between 3,176.81 and 3,201.76. Volume was 745 million shares worth 11.7 trillion won. There were 447 decliners and 393 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.65 percent, while KB Financial surrendered 0.77 percent, Hana Financial was down 1.48 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.55 percent, LG Electronics slid 0.34 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.42 percent, Naver tumbled 2.09 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.07 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.20 percent, S-Oil spiked 3.03 percent, SK Innovation fell 0.20 percent, POSCO soared 3.30 percent, SK Telecom declined 1.80 percent, KEPCO lost 0.63 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 1.16 percent and Kia Motors dipped 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as Dow and S&P opened in the red on Tuesday and finished the same way, while the NASDAQ opened slightly higher and managed to hold on to slim gains for a fresh record high.

The Dow dropped 269.09 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 35,100.00, while the NASDAQ added 10.81 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,374.33 and the S&P 500 fell 15.40 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,520.03.

The mixed open on Wall Street resulted in a cautious session with investors weighing the likely impact of surging of the Delta variant on the pace of economic recovery.

Crude oil futures settled notably lower on Tuesday amid renewed worries about the outlook for energy demand due to continued surge in coronavirus cases in several countries. The drop in prices was also due to Saudi Arabia's decision to slash crude prices for Asia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.94 or 1.4 percent at $68.35 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com