Japan GDP Climbs 1.9% On Year In Q2

Japan's gross domestic product was up 1.9 percent on year in the second quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.6 percent following the 3.7 percent contraction in the previous three months.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP was up 0.5 percent - again exceeding expectations for 0.4 percent after sinking 0.9 percent in the three months prior.

Capital expenditure rose 2.3 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for 2.0 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the first quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.