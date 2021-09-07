Japan Has Y1.910 Trillion Current Account Surplus

Japan had a current account surplus of 1.910 trillion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - up 24.5 percent on year.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2.30 trillion following the 905.1 billion yen surplus in June.

Exports were up 37.5 percent on year at 7.220 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 29.3 percent to 6.598 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 622.3 billion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 5.0 billion yen following the 36.7 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Economic News

