Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,110-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation, thanks to sliding crude oil prices and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index fell 14.54 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 6,112.40 after trading between 6,100.94 and 6,145.49.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.14 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 1.49 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia sank 0.92 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.08 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.81 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia improved 1.56 percent, Indosat accelerated 1.52 percent, Indocement tanked 2.23 percent, Semen Indonesia surrendered 2.99 percent, Indofood Suskes plunged 3.47 percent, United Tractors dropped 0.92 percent, Astra International declined 1.38 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.45 percent, Aneka Tambang skidded 1.26 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 0.99 percent, Timah fell 0.33 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as Dow and S&P opened in the red on Tuesday and finished the same way, while the NASDAQ opened slightly higher and managed to hold on to slim gains for a fresh record high.

The Dow dropped 269.09 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 35,100.00, while the NASDAQ added 10.81 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,374.33 and the S&P 500 fell 15.40 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,520.03.

The mixed open on Wall Street resulted in a cautious session with investors weighing the likely impact of surging of the Delta variant on the pace of economic recovery.

Crude oil futures settled notably lower on Tuesday amid renewed worries about the outlook for energy demand due to continued surge in coronavirus cases in several countries. The drop in prices was also due to Saudi Arabia's decision to slash crude prices for Asia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.94 or 1.4 percent at $68.35 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see August results for its consumer confidence index later today; in July, the index score was 80.2.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com