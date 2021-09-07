Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday, giving up some of the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as weak commodity prices and worries about a likely slowdown in global economic recovery hurt sentiment.

Traders are also getting restless amid concerns about the worsening domestic situation in New South Wales and Victoria, with the rise in cases leading to restrictions and lockdowns.

NSW recorded 1,480 new local cases and nine deaths on Tuesday. Victoria has recorded 221 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,920 total active cases of coronavirus across Victoria.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.40 points or 0.29 percent to 7,508.50, after hitting a low of 7,476.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 22.10 points or 0.28 percent to 7,804.30. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 1 percent, OZ Minerals is declining 3.5 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.5 percent and Mineral Resources is gaining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly mixed. Woodside Petroleum and Santos are losing almost 1 percent each, while Beach energy is declining more than 2 percent and Origin Energy is edging down 0.2 percent. Oil Search is flat.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.3 percent, while Xero is edging down 0.5 percent. Appen is losing more than 2 percent and Afterpay is declining 1.5 percent.



Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are flat, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.3 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing almost 3 percent, Newcrest Mining is down more than 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining almost 4 percent, Gold Road Resources is lower by almost 2 percent and Resolute Mining is losing more than 5 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.740 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after a somewhat cautious session with investors weighing the likely impact of surging coronavirus of the Delta variant on the pace of economic recovery. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold its accommodative monetary policy for a longer duration helped limit the market's downside.

The Nasdaq closed at a fresh record high, while the Dow and the S&P 500 drifted lower. The Dow ended down by 269.09 points or 0.76 percent at 35,100.00. The S&P 500 settled at 4,520.03, recording a loss of 15.40 points or 0.34 percent, while the Nasdaq ended up by 10.81 points or 0.07 percent at 15,374.33, after climbing to a new all-time high of 15,403.44.

Meanwhile, the major European also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down by 0.53 percent, Germany's DAX slid 0.56 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.26 percent.



Crude oil futures settled notably lower on Tuesday amid renewed worries about the outlook for energy demand due to continued surge in coronavirus cases in several countries. The drop in prices was also due to Saudi Arabia's decision to slash crude prices for Asia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.94 or 1.4 percent at $68.35 a barrel.

