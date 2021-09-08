China Inflation Fata Due On Thursday

China will on Thursday release August figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are tipped to rise 0.5 on month and 1.0 percent on year after gaining 0.3 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year in July. Producer prices are called steady, higher by 9.0 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide July figures for retail sales; in June, sales were up 2.5 percent on year.

Thailand will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 40.9.

The Philippines will provide July numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and industrial production. In June, imports were up 34.2 percent on year and exports gained an annual 17.6 percent for a trade deficit of 2.826 billion. Industrial production surged 439.6 percent on year.

New Zealand will release Q2 figures for manufacturing sales; in the three months prior, sales gained 4.3 percent on year.

