European Economics Preview: France Foreign Trade Data Due

By RTTNews Staff Writer
Foreign trade data from France and retail sales from Italy are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The current account deficit is seen widening to EUR 1.4 billion in July from EUR 0.5 billion in June.

At 3.00 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office releases consumer prices and foreign trade figures. Inflation is forecast to rise to 4.7 percent in August from 4.6 percent in July.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is slated to issue industrial production and new orders for July.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales for July. Sales had increased 0.7 percent on month in June.

