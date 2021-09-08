Denmark Trade Surplus Decreases In July

Denmark's trade surplus decreased in July, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 12.6 billion in July from DKK 16.3 billion in June.

Exports decreased 2.6 percent monthly in July and imports grew 0.6 percent.

The goods trade surplus fell to DKK 8.1 billion in July from DKK 8.9 billion in June. Goods exports fell 1.7 percent and imports declined 0.6 percent.

The surplus in the services trade rose to DKK 4.5 billion in July from DKK 7.4 billion in the previous month. Exports decreased 4.0 percent and imports rose 2.8 percent.

The current account surplus increased to DKK 16.6 billion in July from DKK 20.1 billion in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.