Italy Retail Sales Fall In July

Italy's retail sales declined in July after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The retail sales value decreased 0.4 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.7 percent rise in June. In May, sales fell 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 6.7 percent in July, after a 7.9 percent growth in the previous month.

Food sales gained 4.4 percent monthly in July and non-food product sales grew 8.5 percent.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.7 percent on month in July, after a 0.6 percent grew in June. The annual growth rose to 8.8 percent from 8.3 percent a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.