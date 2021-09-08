Slovakia Trade Balance Swing T Deficit In July

Slovakia's trade balance swing to deficit in July, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 10.7 million in July versus a surplus of EUR 381.8 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade surplus was EUR 240.3 million.

Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 175.6 million.

Exports increased 10.9 percent annually in July and imports grew 18.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 152.0 million in July.

For the January to July period, exports and imports rose by 26.7 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively. Trade surplus was EUR 1.9 billion.

