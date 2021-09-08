Bay Street Seen Opening On A Mixed Note

Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Wednesday, tracking weakness and European and higher commodity prices.

Lingering uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery due to the surge in the delta variant of is likely to weigh on the market.

The central bank's rate decision and a reading on Canadian manufacturing activity will be in focus.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its monetary policy at 10 AM ET. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates unchanged at 0.25%. The bank's outlook for the and future stance on policy may set the trend for the market today.

The IVEY PMI reading for the month of August is due at 10 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended slightly weak on Tuesday after a lackluster session as investors largely refraining from making significant moves due to a lack of triggers. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which posted a new record high at 20,821.43 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 14.80 points or 0.07% at 20,806.63, slightly off the day's low.

Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A.TO) shares will be in focus ahead of earnings announcements.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday with traders weighing the likely impact of the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus in the region. Japanese shares ended near six-month high after GDP growth for April-June was revised up to an annual pace of 1.9% from a preliminary estimate of 1.3%.

European stocks remain in negative territory around early afternoon despite having recovered from early lows. Stocks are reeling under pressure amid worries about the slowing pace of a global economic recovery due to the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant everywhere.

Investors are also looking ahead to Thursday's European Central Bank meeting that will see policymakers debate a cut in its stimulus.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October are up $0.99 or 1.43% at $69.34 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $1.30 or 0.07% at $1,79.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.027 or 0.11% at $24.400 an ounce.

