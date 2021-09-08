Fed's Beige Book Says U.S. Economic Growth Downshifted Slightly

Economic growth downshifted slightly to a moderate pace in early July through August, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book released on Wednesday.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, said the deceleration in economic activity was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most districts.

The deceleration in those sectors reflected safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant of the , and, in a few cases, international travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Fed said other sectors of the where growth slowed or activity declined were those constrained by supply disruptions and labor shortages, as opposed to softening demand.

"In particular, weakness in auto sales was widely ascribed to low inventories amidst the ongoing microchip shortage, and restrained home sales activity was attributed to low supply," the Fed said.

The Beige Book also said inflation was reported to be steady at an elevated pace, as half of the districts characterized the pace of price increases as strong, while half described it as moderate.

Looking ahead, the Fed said businesses in most districts remained optimistic about near-term prospects, though there continued to be widespread concern about ongoing supply disruptions and resource shortages.

Economic News

