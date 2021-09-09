New Zealand Electronic Card Spending Data Due On Friday

New Zealand will on Friday release August figures for electronic retail card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Spending is expected to have risen 1.7 percent on month and 11.4 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year in July.

Australia will see consumer inflation expectations for September; in August, the forecast suggested an increase of 3.3 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.