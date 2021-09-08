China Inflation Climbs 0.8% On Year In August

Consumer prices in China were up 0.8 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose just 0.1 percent - again short of forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent and slowing from 0.3 percent in July.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 9.5 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 9.0 percent - which would have been unchanged from the month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.