Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In July

Estonia's trade deficit widened in July, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 157 million in July from EUR 140 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade deficit was EUR 241 million.

Exports grew 29.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 26.0 percent rise in June.

Imports rose 27.0 percent yearly in July, after a 45.0 percent growth in the previous month.



"The level of foreign trade has changed considerably since March- each month, the value of exports has exceeded 1.4 billion euros and the value of imports has exceeded 1.6 billion euros," Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.