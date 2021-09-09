Romania Trade Deficit Widens In July

Romania's trade deficit widened in July, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.185 billion in July from EUR 1.324 billion in the same month last year. In June, the trade deficit was EUR 1.838 billion.

Exports rose 14.6 percent annually in July, after a 29.0 percent growth in May.

Imports gained 24.3 percent yearly in July, after a 31.1 percent rise in the previous month.

For the January to July period, the trade deficit was EUR 12.864 billion. Exports rose 24.5 percent and imports rose 25.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.