Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Increases In August

Lithuania's producer prices increased for the sixth month in August, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.

The producer price index increased 12.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 11.3 percent rise in July.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices grew 8.5 percent annually in August, following a 7.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 15.8 percent annually in August. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 9.9 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rise 0.9 percent in August, after a 2.2 percent gain in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit increased to EUR 464.8 million in July from EUR 203.4 million in the same month last year. In June, there was a trade deficit of EUR 285.8 million.

Exports gained 16.2 percent yearly in July, following a 26.7 percent rise in June.

Imports grew 25.1 percent in July, following a 34.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Another data from Statistics Lithuania showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 5.0 percent yearly in August, following a 4.3 percent increase in July.

On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.4 percent in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.