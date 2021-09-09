Ireland Inflation Accelerates In August

Ireland's consumer price inflation rose in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.2 percent rise in July.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.3 percent yearly in August and those of transport increased 10.2 percent.

Prices for restaurants and hotels, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained by 3.4 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in August, following a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.0 percent annually in August, following a 2.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.7 percent in August, after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

