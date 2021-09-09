Portugal Trade Deficit Widens In July

Portugal's trade deficit widened in July, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.493 billion in July from EUR 831 million in the same month last year. In June, the deficit was EUR 1.524 million.

Exports gained 11.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 21.7 percent rise in June.

Imports grew 21.4 percent annually in July, after a 29.6 percent rise in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports rose 9.0 percent and imports increased 6.5 percent.

