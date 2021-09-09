South Africa Manufacturing Output Drops In July

South Africa's manufacturing output dropped in July, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output declined 4.1 percent year-on-year in July, after a 11.9 percent rise in June. Economists had expected a 3.6 percent rise.

The largest positive contributions came from furniture and 'other' manufacturing, basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output decreased 8.0 percent in July, following a 1.3 percent fall in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 3.0 percent fall.

During the three months ended in July, manufacturing output declined 5.5 percent, following a 1.4 percent drop in the preceding period.

