Malaysia Industrial Production Falls In July

Malaysia's industrial production declined in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell 5.2 percent year-on-year in July, after a 1.4 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 1.6 percent decline.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing output fell 6.5 percent yearly in July, following a 0.2 percent decrease in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output increased 0.6 percent and electricity output fell 6.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 5.3 percent in July.

