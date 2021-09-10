Dutch Industrial Production Growth Slows In July

Dutch industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew 14.1 percent year-on-year in July, after a 17.9 percent rise in June.

All classes in industry produced more in July. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 63.8 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.3 percent in July.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the exports increased 8.4 percent yearly in July, after a 12.8 percent growth in June.

Imports rose 8.0 percent in July, after a 8.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Economic News

