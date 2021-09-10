Denmark Inflation Rises In August

Denmark's consumer price inflation increased in August, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.6 percent increase in July. This was the highest increase since December 2012.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 4.6 percent in August, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.

Prices for transport rose 4.4 percent and those of housing, electricity and heating increased by 2.9 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 1.0 percent in August from 0.9 percent in July.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 1.8 percent in August, following a 1.7 percent growth in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in August.

