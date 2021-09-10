Czech Inflation Surges In August

The Czech consumer price inflation rose in August, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.4 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 3.4 percent rise.

Prices for alcoholic beverages, tobacco grew by 6.6 percent yearly in August and clothing and footwear cost gained 8.1 percent.

Prices of restaurants and hotels gained by 4.7 percent and those for transport prices rose 8.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent in August. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.

Data also showed that the export prices gained 7.7 percent annually July and rose 3.1 percent from a month ago.

Import prices accelerated 7.9 percent yearly in July and gained 2.4 percent a month ago.

Economic News

