Turkey Jobless Rate Rises In July

Turkey's jobless rate increased in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 12.1 percent in July from 10.4 percent in June.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased marginally to 12.0 percent in July from 14.4 percent in the same month last year. In June, unemployment rate was 10.6 percent.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 3.902 million in July from 4.449 million in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 23.1 percent in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.