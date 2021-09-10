Portugal Inflation Steady In August

Portugal's consumer prices inflation remained stable in August, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent yearly in August, same as seen in July.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.9 percent yearly in August, after a 0.8 percent gain in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 1.3 percent annually in August, following a 1.1 percent rise in the prior month.

