New Zealand Food Prices Rise 2.4% On Year In August

Food prices in New Zealand were up 2.4 percent on year in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - slowing from 2.8 percent in July.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 2.1 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 2.2 percent; grocery food prices increased 1.9 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices decreased 0.6 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 4.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, food prices were up 0.2 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices fell 0.2 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.3 percent; grocery food prices rose 0.2 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 0.5 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.4 percent.

