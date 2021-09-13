Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release final July figures for industrial production, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In June, industrial production was up 6.5 percent on month and 23.0 percent on year, while capacity utilization rose 6.2 percent on month.

Australia will see Q2 numbers for house prices; in the three months prior, house prices gained 5.4 percent on quarter and 7.5 percent on year.

Economic News

