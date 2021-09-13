logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Japan Large Companies' Business Sentiment Turns Positive

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Confidence among Japanese larger companies turned positive in the third quarter, survey data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

The Business Survey Index, or BSI, of larger companies climbed to +3.3 in the September quarter from -4.7 in the June quarter.

The confidence index for the fourth quarter is forecast to rise to 6.8.

The confidence index of manufacturers came in at 7.0 versus -1.4 a quarter ago. Likewise, sentiment among non-manufacturers improved to 1.5 from -6.2 in the third quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap