Japan Large Companies' Business Sentiment Turns Positive

Confidence among Japanese larger companies turned positive in the third quarter, survey data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

The Business Survey Index, or BSI, of larger companies climbed to +3.3 in the September quarter from -4.7 in the June quarter.

The confidence index for the fourth quarter is forecast to rise to 6.8.

The confidence index of manufacturers came in at 7.0 versus -1.4 a quarter ago. Likewise, sentiment among non-manufacturers improved to 1.5 from -6.2 in the third quarter.

