European Economics Preview: Germany Wholesale Price Data Due

Wholesale prices data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's wholesale prices for August. Prices had increased 11.3 percent annually in July.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production and retail sales figures are due from Turkey. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 15.1 percent annually in July, following June's 23.9 percent increase.

At 8.00 am ET, current account data is due from Poland. The current account balance is expected to show a deficit of EUR 150 million in July.

