Turkey Retail Sales Growth Eases In July

Turkey's retail sales rose at a softer pace in July, data from Turkstat showed on Monday.

Retail sales increased 12.3 percent yearly in July, after a 18.1 percent gain in June.

Sales of non-food sales increased 18.2 percent annually in July and automotive fuel sales grew 8.1 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco gained 5.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 0.7 percent in July, after a 15.0 percent rise in the preceding month.

Retail Sales turnover increased 32.7 percent annually in July, after a 41.7 percent growth in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.