Turkey Industrial Production Growth Slows In July

Turkey's industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, data from Turkstat showed on Monday.

Industrial production increased 8.7 percent annually in July, after a 24.1 percent rise in June. In the same month last year, output grew 4.6 percent.

Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 15.2 percent annually in July and manufacturing output grew 7.9 percent. Electricity, gas, steam output rose 11.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped 4.2 percent in July, after a 2.2 percent growth in the prior month.

