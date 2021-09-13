Hong Kong Manufacturing Output Accelerates In Q2

Hong Kong's manufacturing output accelerated in the second quarter, the provisional results of the Census and Statistics Department showed Monday.

Manufacturing output grew 5.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, following a 2.6 percent increase a quarter ago.

The producer price inflation rose to 2.7 percent from 1.9 percent in the previous quarter.

On a quarterly basis, manufacturing output gained 1.9 percent in the second quarter.

Data showed that production for sewerage, waste management and remediation activities remained unchanged at 1.6 percent annually in the second quarter. At the same time, producer prices surged 4.7 percent after a 1.2 percent rise a quarter ago.

