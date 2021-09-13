Rebound Tipped For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,075-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, supported mainly by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 24.49 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 3,074.31 after trading between 3,063.55 and 3,093.59. Volume was 1.38 billion shares worth 1.02 billion Singapore dollars. There were 319 decliners and 173 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT lost 0.97 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust skidded 1.46 percent, City Developments surged 5.40 percent, Comfort DelGro slid 0.64 percent, Dairy Farm International and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both dropped 1.11 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.49 percent, Genting Singapore surrendered 1.27 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.38 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust slipped 0.48 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tanked 1.91 percent, SATS sank 1.26 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.58 percent, Singapore Airlines declined 1.40 percent, Singapore Exchange plunged 1.96 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 1.03 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 1.05 percent, SingTel was down 0.42 percent, Thai Beverage weakened 0.75 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.66 percent, Wilmar International and Venture Corporation both retreated 1.44 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.11 percent and CapitaLand was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Monday, although the NASDAQ quickly slipped into the red and finished that way. The Dow and the S&P went on to halt five-session slides.

The Dow jumped 261.91 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 34,869.63, while the NASDAQ dipped 9.91 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,105.58 and the S&P 500 rose 10.15 points or 0.23 percent to end at 4,468.73.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting following the downward move seen over the past several sessions.

However, the looming Federal Reserve meeting made traders reluctant to make significant moves, with the central bank potentially providing an update on the outlook for its asset purchase program.

The Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting is scheduled for next week, but recent signs of slowing economic momentum could lead the central bank to hold off on discussing tapering.

The price of crude oil showed a notable move to the upside during trading on Monday, reflecting lingering concerns about U.S. supply. After jumping $1.58 or 2.3 percent to $69.72 a barrel last Friday, crude for October delivery climbed $0.73 or 1 percent to $70.45 a barrel.

