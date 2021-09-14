European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.6 percent in three months to July from 4.7 percent in three months to June.

In the meantime, industrial production from Romania is due.

At 2.30 am ET, Swiss producer price data is due for August. Prices had increased 3.3 percent annually in July.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer and harmonized consumer prices for August. Consumer price inflation is seen at 3.3 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Also, July industrial production data is due from Hungary. Production had increased 8 percent in June.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden is set to release consumer price data for August. Economists forecast inflation to rise to 1.7 percent in August from 1.4 percent in July.

