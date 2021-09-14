Romania Industrial Production Declines In July

Romania's industrial production fell in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in July.

Manufacturing output decreased 1.5 percent monthly in July and electricity fell 1.0 percent. Production in mining and quarrying declined 3.1 percent

On a yearly basis, industrial production surged a working-day adjusted 5.9 percent in July.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 0.6 percent monthly in July and grew 3.1 percent from a year ago, the agency said.

