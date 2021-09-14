U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Slightly Less Than Expected In August

A highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of August.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in August after climbing by 0.5 percent in July. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.4 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in August after rising by 0.3 percent in July. Economists had been expecting another 0.3 percent increase.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.