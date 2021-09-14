Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 0.9% In July

The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in July, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 859.7 billion yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 3.1 percent following the 1.5 percent contraction in June.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders gained 11.1 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 15.7 percent following the 18.6 percent increase in the previous month.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 11.7 percent on month and 49.3 percent on year in July, standing at 2,875.9 billion yen.

