Indonesia Trade Surplus Rises In August

Indonesia's trade surplus increased in August, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus increased to $4.744 billion in August from $2.312 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.36 billion.

In July, the trade surplus was $2.598 billion.

Exports grew 64.1 percent year-on-year in August. Economists had expected a rise of 36.9 percent.

Imports rose 55.26 percent annually in August. Economists had forecast a increase of 45.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 20.95 percent and imports grew 10.35 percent in August.

