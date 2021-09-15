Japan Tertiary Activity Falls In July

Japan's tertiary activity declined in July after rising in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

The tertiary activity index fell 0.6 percent month-on-month in July, after a 2.2 percent increase in June.

Among the individual components, medical, care and welfare, retail trade, transport and postal activities, -related services, real estate, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, information and communications, and goods rental ans leasing declined in July.

Meanwhile, living and amusement-related services, wholesale trade, and finance and insurance increased.

On a yearly basis, tertiary activity tertiary activity rose 2.0 percent in July, after a 2.9 percent growth in the previous month.

Economic News

