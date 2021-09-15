Norway Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

Norway's trade balance swung to surplus in August, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of NOK 42.576 billion in August versus a deficit of NOK 3.624 billion in the same month last year. In July, trade surplus was NOK 42.205 billion.

Exports accelerated 96.9 percent year-on-year in August and increased 7.7 percent from a month ago.

Imports grew 17.3 percent annually in August and gained 12.2 percent from the previous month.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 28.2 billion in August.

