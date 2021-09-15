Poland Inflation Rises In August

Poland's consumer price inflation increased more than estimated in August, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.0 percent increase in July. In the initial estimate, inflation as 5.4 percent.

Prices for transport grew 17.8 percent yearly in August. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurant and hotels rose by 6.9 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in August, following a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, prices rose 0.2 percent.

Economic News

