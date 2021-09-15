Italy Inflation Increases Less Than Estimated

Italy's consumer price inflation increased less than estimated in August, final estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 2.0 percent yearly in August, following a 1.9 percent rise in July. In the initial estimate, inflation was 2.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in August. According to the initial estimate, prices rose 0.5 percent.

The core inflation rose to 0.6 percent in August, same as in the prior month, as estimated.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 2.5 percent in August from 1.0 percent in the previous month. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 2.6 percent.

The HICP rose 0.2 percent monthly in August versus a 0.3 percent increase in the initial estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.