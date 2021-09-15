Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour With Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa has announced dates for her upcoming 28-city 2022 North American tour in support of her Grammy-winning album Future Nostalgia.

The trek will kick off on February 9 at FTX Arena in Miami. The singer will also perform across Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, Dallas, Las Vegas and Seattle before wrapping up the tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., on April 1.

The tour will feature support from Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lola Zouai.

"I'm so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again," Lipa said in a statement announcing the road trip. "When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I'm so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can't wait to experience these songs with you together live!"

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, September 17 at noon local time.

Future Nostalgia North American Tour Dates:

Feb. 9 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Feb. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Feb. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 14 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 18 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Feb. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 25 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 26 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

March 1 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 2 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 4 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 5 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 9 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 17 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

March 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

March 27 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 29 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 31 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 1 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

(Photo: Hugo Comte)

