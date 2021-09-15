Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour With Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa has announced dates for her upcoming 28-city 2022 North American tour in support of her Grammy-winning album Future Nostalgia.
The trek will kick off on February 9 at FTX Arena in Miami. The singer will also perform across Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, Dallas, Las Vegas and Seattle before wrapping up the tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., on April 1.
The tour will feature support from Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lola Zouai.
"I'm so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again," Lipa said in a statement announcing the road trip. "When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I'm so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can't wait to experience these songs with you together live!"
Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, September 17 at noon local time.
Future Nostalgia North American Tour Dates:
Feb. 9 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Feb. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Feb. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 14 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Feb. 18 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 22 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Feb. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 25 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 26 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
March 1 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 2 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 4 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 5 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 9 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 17 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
March 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
March 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
March 27 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
March 29 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 31 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 1 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
(Photo: Hugo Comte)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News