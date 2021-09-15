U.S Mayors Urge President Biden To Legalize Marijuana With Racial Equality

The U.S Conference of Mayors recently passed a resolution asking President Joe Biden to officially legalize the use of marijuana. With the usage of marijuana becoming legal, it will pave the way for marijuana to be sold commercially under a system that will encourage social equity in cannabis distribution.

The body, which is a group comprising mayors of cities across the length and breadth of the country, passed the important resolution at its recent 89th annual meeting. In a statement, the organization said that the cannabis industry is likely to become a global multi-trillion dollar industry, with early U.S. sales already generating billions of dollars.

The mayors wanted the U.S Government to protect the rights of people from different communities, who are not encouraged by law to have ownership in legal cannabis markets. The mayor's organization was of the opinion that cannabis equity programs by the government, which use race-neutral qualification standards across the country have till now not created fair market representation and harness the advantages of involving different communities.

The organization said that the U.S Government has a patent acknowledging the medical value of marijuana and also gave statistics regarding the racially disparate impacts of criminalization of marijuana usage.

The mayors' body has asked the U.S Congress and President Joe Biden to "remove cannabis, specifically delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol or delta-9 THC and its derivatives, from the Drug Enforcement Agency's list of controlled substances, to end criminal penalties for cannabis possession and use, and to automatically expunge all past cannabis convictions, including re-sentencing and restoring all rights particularly voting rights."

Lastly, the organization also wants the government and lawmakers to update all the public policies so that everyone is aware of the fact that cannabis is medicine and can be used to treat a variety of medical conditions.

