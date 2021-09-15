Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release August figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 4.9 percent from 4.6 percent in July, with the loss of 90,000 jobs following the increase of 2,200 in the previous month. The participation rate is pegged at 65.7 percent, down from 66.0 percent a month earlier.

New Zealand will see Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on quarter and 16.3 percent on year. That follows the 1,6 percent quarterly increase and the 2,4 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.

Japan will provide August data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surged 40.0 percent on year, up from 28.5 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 34.0 percent, slowing from 37.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 47.7 billion yen following the 441 billion yen surplus a month earlier.

Hong Kong will release August unemployment data; in July, the jobless rate was 5.0 percent.

Finally, the in Malaysia are closed on Thursday for Malaysia Day and will re-open on Friday.

