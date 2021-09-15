South Korea Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting almost 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just shy of the 3,155-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, riding a spike in crude oil prices and some bargain hunting. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financials, industrials and stocks.

For the day, the index rose 4.57 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 3,153.40 after trading between 3,138.80 and 3,164.01. Volume was 605 million shares worth 12 trillion won. There were 531 gainers and 322 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 0.77 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.76 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.11 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.52 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.35 percent, Naver shed 0.50 percent, LG Chem tanked 2.18 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 0.78 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.70 percent, SK Innovation retreated 1.57 percent, POSCO skidded 1.36 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.16 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.84 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.24 percent, Kia Motors was down 0.12 percent and SK Hynix was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday but quickly turned higher, continuing to pick up steam heading into the close.

The Dow spiked 236.82 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 34,814.39, while the NASDAQ jumped 123.77 points or 0.82 percent to end at 15,161.53 and the S&P 500 gained 37.65 points or 0.85 percent to close at 4,480.70.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street may partly have reflected bargain hunting following the downward trend seen over the past several sessions.

Traders were also digesting the latest batch of data, including a report from the Fed showing industrial production in the U.S. increased less than expected in August. Also, the Labor Department said U.S. import prices fell last month for the first time since October 2020.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Wednesday, lifting the most active crude futures contracts to a nearly seven-week closing high after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up by $2.15 or 3.1 percent at $72.61 a barrel, the highest settlement since July 30.

