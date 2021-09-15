Japan Has Y635.4 Billion Trade Deficit In August

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 635.4 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That was well shy of expectations for a shortfall of 47.7 billion yen following the downwardly revised 439.4 billion yen surplus in July (originally 441 billion yen).

Exports were up 26.2 percent on year, missing expectations for an increase of 34.0 percent and down from the 37.0 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports surged an annual 44.7 percent versus expectations for a gain of 40 percent and up from 28.5 percent a month earlier.

