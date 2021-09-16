Singapore Trade Data On Tao For Friday

Singapore will on Friday release August figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Non-oil domestic exports are tipped to rise 2.4 percent on month and 8.3 percent on year after slipping 0.9 percent on month and jumping 12.7 percent on year in July - when the trade surplus was SGD3.973 billion.

New Zealand will see August results for the manufacturing index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 62.6.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.