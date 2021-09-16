European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from the euro area and economic forecast from Switzerland are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to release new car registrations data for August.

At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, publishes Swiss Autumn forecast.

In the meantime, the Czech producer price figures are due for August. Producer price inflation is seen at 8.6 percent versus 7.8 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade data for July. The trade surplus totaled EUR 18.1 billion in June.

At 8.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at an event in Paris, France.

